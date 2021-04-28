Deputies search for missing 13-year-old Lincoln County girl who is non-verbal and known to have epileptic seizures

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a special needs 13-year-old girl who went missing overnight.

Taylor Falls, 13, of Sorrells Baxter Road, Cherryville, was last seen at her home around 11:00 p.m. on April 27, 2021. She is described as a white female, five feet five inches tall, weighing around 115 pounds. She has short brown curly hair. It is unknown about a clothing description.

Family members discovered her missing when they woke up early Wednesday morning. Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies, the Drone Team, the Land Search Team, and firefighters have been called out to assist in the search.

The young girl has been entered NCIC as missing. The special needs teen is non-verbal and is also subject to having epileptic seizures, police said.

She answers to nicknames of Tay-Tay, Tater Tot, and Tater Bug.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Falls is asked to contact the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.