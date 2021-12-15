CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities have identified human remains that were discovered earlier this month in Cabarrus County as a Mount Pleasant man who had been missing since August 2021. The exact cause of his death remains under investigation at this time.

On Dec. 8, 2021, the Cabarrus County Communications Division received a call regarding the discovery of possible human remains in a resident’s back yard near Pine Cross Drive in Mount Pleasant. Upon arrival, authorities secured the scene and determined that the remains were human.

On Dec. 9, 2021, the human remains were transferred to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Authorities said on Dec. 14, 2021, detectives received information that a positive identification had been made regarding the remains. The body has been identified as missing person William “Quincy” Piland, of Mount Pleasant.

The investigation into Piland’s disappearance has been ongoing since August and the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office said they believe they are much closer to finding out exactly what happened to Piland.

Piland’s family has been notified, the sheriff’s office said.

“Investigators are optimistic that the discovery of Piland’s remains will lead to answers in this case. CCSO investigators also believe members of the community may have information that can be useful to the investigation,” the sheriff’s office said on Wednesday.

Anyone who may have further information regarding this case is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 704-920-3000 or 704-93CRIME.