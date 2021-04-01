Deputies continue search for man who entered Iredell County home through crawl space, scared off by homeowner

Photo: Break-in suspect, Iredell County Sheriff’s Office

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for a suspect who attempted to enter a Hiddenite residence before being scared off by the homeowner.

The crime occurred on Tuesday, March 16 at a home located along Hill Farm Road. According to the sheriff’s office, in the early morning hours, a man tried to enter the home by prying open a door to a crawl space on the home and then tried to enter the residence through a door in the garage.

A resident of the home was on the phone with 9-1-1 and was able to scare the suspect off.

Responding deputies and detectives patrolled the area looking for the suspect’s vehicle while crime scene investigators processed the scene. Authorities did not locate the suspect at that time.

If anyone knows this vehicle or the suspect shown, they’re asked to please call the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3100 or 9-1-1.