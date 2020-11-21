Demand for Food Pantry assistance at all-time high

(FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The demand for food assistance remains at an all-time high across the Charlotte area as COVID-19 cases continue to climb higher nationwide.

Kenya Joseph, the founder of the Hearts and Hands Food Pantry, has seen the need for help firsthand.

“We basically help everybody,” Joseph said.

On Tuesday and Thursday afternoons about six or seven volunteers gather in the basement of a house off of Old Statesville Road, the home of Joseph’s food pantry.

“We have every day working people from all walks of life,” she said.

The non-profit runs on donations. Some weeks, the shelves look a little fuller. Joseph tries not to worry too much about where the next round of donations are coming from. If she did, she probably would never be able to sleep.

“There are many times where we aren’t sure or we are just out of this or that,” said Joseph who always keeps the faith that everything will work out. Often times, her prayers are answered by a generous donor.

Every bag and box that is stuffed has a story. Every family has a different reason for needing a little bit of help.

“I’m here religiously every two weeks,” said John Lindsey, 71. Lindsey is retired, but relies on part time work with the Panthers, Hornets and UNC Charlotte working security.

“Since COVID there’s no work so this has really been a godsend and I try to supplement my income so this provides groceries for myself, my wife and two grandchildren,” Lindsey said.

The non-profit takes requests from those in need and works to meet those needs.

As one car backs out of a parking spot another pulls in. It is like that for almost three hours.

For those guests who cannot get out of their homes, Kevin Swider brings groceries to them.

“Most people we go to this may be their food for the week like one of us going to the grocery store,” said Swider.

He makes about four or five deliveries. Swider and his family moved to the Charlotte area for his wife’s job. Right now, with the kids learning from home, he’s unemployed too.

“You don’t need big fancy buildings you just need people with big hearts,” Swider added.

When phase 1 of restrictions hit in March the non-profit says the number of clients it serves went up by 500 percent and the rate has stayed that way.

Joseph is committed to taking some of the worries away and that’s exactly what she does for Mr. Lindsey every other week.

“Naturally you would rather be able to provide for yourself. The money I make on my three jobs that’s what keeps us above board but it’s been gone for eight months but we make due, thank god for Hearts and Hands,” said Lindsey.

The non-profit plans to keep helping for as long as the need exists.

If you would like to support Hearts and Hands Food Pantry, click here.

