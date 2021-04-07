Delinquent property tax owners to have names listed in local paper

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Around 34,000 property owners in Mecklenburg County will have their names published in the Charlotte Observer Sunday if they have not paid their tax bills, the County said Wednesday.

Mecklenburg County said it is required by state law to list the names of delinquent property tax owners and the principal amount they owe.

County officials said the purpose of the advertisement in the paper is to notify taxpayers of their 2020 obligation. Taxpayers who do not pay could have their North Carolina income tax or lottery winnings seized in order to pay off their property taxes.

The Mecklenburg County Tax Collector can also seize and sell personal property or foreclose on real property to pay for the unpaid taxes.

The County said property owners who paid after February 28 may still have their names listed.

Click here to see the amount due for any real estate or personal tax bill in Mecklenburg County.