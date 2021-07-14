Death of person whose body was found in Lincolnton woods ruled suspicious

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The death of a person whose body was found in the woods in Lincolnton has been ruled suspicious, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to calls regarding a suspicious vehicle in the woods around 8 p.m. Tuesday near Smith Farm Road in Lincolnton.

Deputies ran the license plate and determined the vehicle had belonged to a man who had been reported missing last week.

K-9 was called in to assist and a short time later, located a yet-to-be-identified body in the woods.

Detectives have ruled this a suspicious death and an investigation is ongoing.

