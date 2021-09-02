Death investigation underway after man, woman found dead in north Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A death investigation is underway after a man and woman were discovered dead in a north Charlotte neighborhood, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2, officers were called to the 2600 block of Plum Street concerning a person who had been found deceased in the area.

As officers arrived to the scene, they found the bodies of a man and woman.

“As is standard procedure for any sudden or unexpected death, the CMPD’s Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct the investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence,” CMPD explained.

The investigation remains active and going at this time.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call 704-432-TIPS. The public can also leave information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.