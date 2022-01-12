Death investigation underway after body found in northeast Charlotte

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said officers were called to the 4500 block of The Plaza on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in response to a welfare check at a home. As officers arrived at the scene, they found a person deceased inside the home.

At this time, this is being treated as a death investigation, police said.

A large police presence remained at the home Wednesday morning as officers investigated.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Queen City News

Trending Stories