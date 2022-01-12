Death investigation underway after body found in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A death investigation is underway after a body was found early Wednesday morning in northeast Charlotte, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police.

CMPD said officers were called to the 4500 block of The Plaza on Wednesday, Jan. 12, in response to a welfare check at a home. As officers arrived at the scene, they found a person deceased inside the home.

At this time, this is being treated as a death investigation, police said.

A large police presence remained at the home Wednesday morning as officers investigated.

