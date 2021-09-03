Death investigation underway after 28-year-old man’s body discovered in Rankin Lake in Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A death investigation is underway Friday after a 28-year-old man’s body was discovered in Rankin Lake, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Gastonia Police tell FOX 46 that around 7:53 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, someone was walking alongside the lake and saw a body floating in the water.

Rankin Lake Park was temporarily shut down Friday morning as law enforcement investigated the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates on this developing, breaking news story.