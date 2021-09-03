Death investigation underway after 28-year-old man’s body discovered in Rankin Lake in Gastonia

Local News

by: Ciara Lankford

Posted: / Updated:

Rankin Lake Park (FOX 46 Charlotte)

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A death investigation is underway Friday after a 28-year-old man’s body was discovered in Rankin Lake, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Gastonia Police tell FOX 46 that around 7:53 a.m. Friday, Sept. 3, someone was walking alongside the lake and saw a body floating in the water.

What’s happening? Sign up here for FOX 46 Alerts and get Breaking News sent straight to your inbox

Rankin Lake Park was temporarily shut down Friday morning as law enforcement investigated the scene.

Details are limited at this time. Check back for updates on this developing, breaking news story.

WATCH: FOX 46 Charlotte live news coverage

Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts

Download the FOX 46 Charlotte app for breaking news and weather alerts

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories