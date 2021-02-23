Death investigation underway after 1-year-old child found not breathing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A death investigation is underway after a 1-year-old child was found unconscious and not breathing at a Lancaster home Monday night, according to police.

Officers responded to a home located in the 2400 block of Pardue Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in reference to an unconscious child.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found a 1-year-old child unconscious and not breathing. Aid was rendered at the scene before the child was rushed to MUSC Health-Lancaster where the child was later pronounced deceased.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The child’s death is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department, the SC Law Enforcement Division, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.