Death investigation underway after 1-year-old child found not breathing in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A death investigation is underway after a 1-year-old child was found unconscious and not breathing at a Lancaster home Monday night, according to police.
Officers responded to a home located in the 2400 block of Pardue Street around 9:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 22, in reference to an unconscious child.
As officers arrived at the scene, they found a 1-year-old child unconscious and not breathing. Aid was rendered at the scene before the child was rushed to MUSC Health-Lancaster where the child was later pronounced deceased.
The child’s death is under investigation by the Lancaster Police Department, the SC Law Enforcement Division, and the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office.