Deadly hit-and-run on S. Tryon St. in Uptown; Ford Expedition being sought

CHARLOTTE, NC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – CMPD is investigating a fatal hit-and-run that occurred a block away from the Spectrum Center in Uptown overnight on Sunday, authorities said.

Officials responded to calls regarding the incident on Sunday around 3:30 a.m. near 100 S. Tryon St.

One pedestrian was found suffering from injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle. The female victim, identified as Fran Kelly, 37, was transported to Atrium Main where she was pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed that Kelly was crossing the street at the intersection of S. Tryon and Trade Street when she was struck.

CMPD has a description of the vehicle from surveillance footage showing a burgundy-colored Ford Expedition that is currently being sought.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

The major crash division, DWI Task Force, CSI, and motorcycle unit officers were among those that responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact officials at 704-334-1600.

This is an active investigation.