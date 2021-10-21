Deadly crash involving a school bus on NC Highway 16 in Catawba County

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — A deadly crash involving a school bus shut down lanes of North Carolina Highway 16 in Catawba County on Thursday afternoon.

According to investigators, at least one is dead and two others were injured and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say the crash occurred before 3:15 p.m. Thursday south of Newton at the intersection of NC 16 Business/East P Street Extension near Dale Earnhardt Chevrolet.

Three vehicles including the school bus were involved, the school bus overturned onto one of the vehicles. No students were on the bus at the time of the crash. The school bus belonged to Bandys High School.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers will be on scene investigating and the North Carolina Department of Transportation will be on scene directing traffic for several hours Thursday evening.