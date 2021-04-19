‘Dangerous’ Charlotte Bar alcohol license suspended

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Charlotte bar described as “one of the worst” nighttime establishments that leads to crime, had its alcohol permit suspended over the weekend.

“I would think officers are thinking ‘it’s about time’,” said former CMPD officer Walter Bowers.

The Press Box Bar and Grill had its alcohol permit immediately suspended following a series of violent incidents.

“When that’s taken away,” said Bowers, “what usually goes with it is the crowd.”

Ten days ago a man was shot there. Fifteen shell casings were found in the parking lot. Police said it took seven officers to get the victim to safety due to a drunken and belligerent crowd. A 2020 CMPD female “Officer of the Month” was punched in the face.

Another officer was headbutted and broke his nose. Police said employees were uncooperative and security showed no regard for the crime scene, the unruly crowd, or the safety of officers.

This comes on the heels of another shooting on March 27 and another in 2018.

“When a place becomes a late-night public nuisance,” said Bowers, “officers that would normally be patrolling neighborhoods are now focused on this one particular area.”

The North Carolina Alcoholic Beverage Control Commission found the billiards bar “hazardous” to the public and police and a “drain” on CMPD resources.

FOX 46 tried to contact the establishment for comment through phone and email but did not hear back. The business was closed on Monday.

A nearby business owner told FOX 46 over the weekend that police have stepped up patrols.

The Press Box can still operate but can’t serve any alcohol. The case will go before a judge to determine what steps are necessary to get the alcohol permit reinstated. The move is often a last resort, Bowers said, preceded by multiple warnings.

“The right of the community to be safe outweighs the right of the business to serve alcohol at this point,” said Bowers. “Based on the evidence and the documentation that’s been presented.”