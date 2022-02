CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A damaged water main is affecting service to customers along several streets in south Charlotte, according to Charlotte Water.

Customers along Parks Crossing Drive, Kinsley Marie Ln, Angela Marie Ct, and Coble Av may experience a disruption to their service for at least three hours, Charlotte Water said just before 4 p.m. Monday.

CLTWater is responding to a damaged water main affecting service to customers on Parks Crossing Drive, Kinsley Marie Ln, Angela Marie Ct, Coble Av for at least three hours. pic.twitter.com/t32NE0ONAV — Charlotte Water💧 (@CLTWater) February 21, 2022

No word on what caused the damaged water main at this time.