Daily COVID-19 numbers Sunday in the Carolinas

The North Carolina Department of Health released the latest coronavirus statistics Sunday morning.

There are now 11,664 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, up 155 in the last 24 hours. Two new deaths were confirmed raising the statewide tally to 422. Nearly 144,000 tests have been performed.

Mecklenburg County reported 1,717 positive cases and 51 total deaths Sunday from the virus.

In South Carolina, 6,626 cases have been confirmed with 141 new cases in the last 24 hours. Eight additional deaths were reported on Sunday raising the state’s total to 51.

South Carolina is set to begin reopening more businesses and workplaces on Monday.

Governor McMaster declared Sunday a day of prayer. North Carolina is set to ease more restrictions at the end of the week.