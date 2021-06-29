DA won’t seek charges against US Marshal in deadly shooting of man at Charlotte gas station in March

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The District Attorney announced on Tuesday that they will not seek charges against a US Marshal who fatally shot a man at a Charlotte gas station in March.

The deadly officer-involved shooting happened on March 23, 2021, in the 2200 block of The Plaza. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, officers with the US Marshals Service were attempting to arrest a suspect with several outstanding warrants.

During the warrant service, Deputy Marshals made contact with the suspect in the 2200 block of The Plaza. Authorities said one of the deputies, identified as Senior Inspector Tillman, perceived a lethal threat and fired his service weapon, striking the man, identified as Frankie Jennings, who was sitting inside his vehicle.

According to the Mecklenburg County DA report, Tillman saw Jennings’ hands reaching toward a gun in the center console cupholder, and he fired his service weapon at the wanted suspect. He recalled firing his weapon three times, and the shots were very rapid.

Tillman recalled that after the shots, Jennings stopped reaching. Agents were able to pull Jennings from the car the complete the arrest and began rendering medical aid, the report stated. CRFTF officers performed chest compressions until Medic arrived. Jennings was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

“Senior Inspector Tillman stated that, from the time officers pulled into the gas station, there was never a point at which he perceived the decedent was going to comply with the arrest. The decedent ran straight to the Mercedes and tried to “blast through [their] containment,” he said. He stated he fired his weapon because he feared for the life of the officers the Mercedes was heading toward, potentially for the life of Deputy Mills, who he believed was on the ground next to the car, and for his own life and the lives of the people to his left because of the gun Senior Inspector Tillman stated the decedent had been reaching toward,” the DA report said.

According to the report, evidence shows Jennings possessed a Ruger P94 40S&W semiautomatic handgun positioned handle-up in the center cupholder of the vehicle that was within his reach as he struggled with officers. Tillman described Jennings as reaching toward the center of the car during the struggle, and the video evidence tends to support his statement, the DA said. The video evidence further corroborates that Jennings’ vehicle began to move while Senior Inspector Tillman and Deputy Mills were struggling with him.

“A police officer – or any other person – is justified in using deadly force if he in fact believed that he or another person was in imminent danger of great bodily harm or death from the actions of the person who was shot and if his belief was reasonable,” the DA report said.

“Given the corroborated evidence that Tillman was reasonable in his belief that he and other officers faced an imminent threat of great bodily harm or death, the evidence in this case would be insufficient to prove to a jury beyond a reasonable doubt that Tillman did not act in defense of himself or another. Consequently, I will not be seeking charges related to the death of Frankie Jennings,” DA Spencer B. Merriweather said.

No officers with the Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force were injured during this incident.