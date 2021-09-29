Cycling through Charlotte streets continues to be dangerous

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — CMPD said investigators are looking for the motorist who struck a cyclist Wednesday afternoon in Uptown. Witnesses said a driver struck the cyclist on Trade Street and took off.

“I wonder who it was, was it someone I know or care about? Because the cycling community can be small. A lot of the people who ride in this area are customers,” longtime cyclist Shawna Wood said.

Wood said she bikes all over the Queen City, and crashes like the one on Trade Street make her realize cyclists have to always keep their guard up.

‘Whether it’s a motorist who isn’t giving a right away to a cyclist or vice versa,” Wood said.

“A lot of people like to get out and ride their bikes… so just be mindful, put the phones down,” cyclist Tiffany Raymond said.

Raymond said Charlotte drivers are not always cycle friendly.

“Sometimes in Uptown, it gets kind of challenging because they don’t have bike lanes, so I get the people who aren’t looking or honking their horns so it can be challenging riding around Uptown,” Raymond said. “Most of the time bikers like to wear bright clothes, they have the helmet and the bikes are bright. So, you cant miss them.”