Cycle shop owners struggle to keep bikes stocked as shortage takes over

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – If your summer plans include riding a new bike around the Carolinas, get ready to wait or find a new mode of transportation. There is a nationwide shortage of new bikes and parts to fix existing bikes.

At The Bike Gallery off Park Road in Charlotte, the owner is struggling to keep enough bikes in stock.

“We have seen a couple of bike booms in the ’70s, in the ’80s, but nothing like this,” said General Manager and Owner of The Bike Gallery, Roland Lizarazo, who has been in the bike business since 1974.

Customers coming in to the bike shop are often leaving disappointed and without a set of new wheels.

In March 2020, at the start of the pandemic, Lizarazo says he saw sales double and even triple in some cases. Bike manufacturers could not keep up with demand, leaving warehouses across the country empty.

“People say, ‘oh it must be great to be in the bike business!’ No, it is very frustrating because we have no bikes. We have several bikes above $2,000, but the bread and butter bikes, the $800 bikes and under $1,000 are hard to come by,” said Lizarazo.

You will find the same story across town at Charlotte Cycles in the Cherry Neighborhood.

“We saw a lot of new customers coming in and buying bikes,” said owner, Brian Doolittle.

Even the commodity many bikes are made out of is seeing a shortage.

“In our business it’s aluminum. The price of a lot of the rims for bikes has increased 30%,” said Doolittle.

The shortage of bikes comes as the City of Charlotte is wrapping up miles of newly designated bike lanes on 6th Street and North Davidson Street in Uptown.

Only those lucky enough to already own a bike can take advantage of the new bike lanes right now.

“We are using them ourselves and we are telling our customers about them. We pull up maps and show them where they are. It’s a big thing for the city,” said Doolittle.

Bike shop owners estimate it could take up to 2 years before the stock of bikes and bike supplies returns to normal.

Supplies are often manufactured in developing countries that don’t have immediate access to the COVID-19 vaccine. Surges in COVID cases have closed many factories where bikes and parts are manufactured