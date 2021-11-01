Cutting down on plastic waste: Goodwill goes bagless

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Non-profit Goodwill Industries wants to cut back on waste. Starting Monday, 26 Goodwill locations across the Charlotte metro did away with plastic bags.

When Mary Jones finds something that she likes on the rack, she buys it.

“I think I’ve been here so much; I got all the good stuff already,” Jones said.

Everything in the store is donated in an effort of finding it a new home.

“It’s cost-effective, you can find some nice pieces here,” Jones said.

In August, the non-profit decided if their merchandise is being repurposed, so should their shopping experience.

“The latest numbers say that Americans throw out 100 billion plastic bags every year. That’s like 307 per person. So, if we can make an incremental difference in that, and help people in our community make an impact to be more sustainable, we are excited to be able to offer that opportunity,” Director of Communications Samantha Story said.

The push to go bagless has picked up speed across the US in recent years. Several cities and towns ban plastic bags completely.

“it’s a wonderful idea,” Jones said. “Everybody should do it.”

In North Carolina, the Outer Banks passed a law banning single-use plastic bags, only for the state legislature to overturn it in 2017.

To take matters into their own hands, more companies and non-profits are instating their own bagless policies.

“It’s actually been a really simple shift because you don’t need a bag,” Story said. “You can use a basket; you can use your cart and just take things out to your car.”