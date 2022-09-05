CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — On the last Sunday at its latest location, Midnight Diner customers ordered their last meals before the big move.

On Monday, the restaurant announced they were relocating via social media saying, “the last 12 years in this spot have been amazing… We greatly appreciate all the love & support over the years.”

Some regulars say the news of the move made them sad.

“I feel like this is a notorious location and I feel like it’s right in the middle of everything and I’m not sure where they can relocate it where it’s still the same feel,” Charlotte resident Shaniya Sutton said. “I’m going to miss the Midnight Diner.”

She’s been going to the diner regularly for the last 12 years.

For many South End residents, Midnight Diner at its current location at 115 East Carson street is within walking distance from their homes. But owners say don’t worry, the new home at 420 East Trade Street across from the Spectrum Center will still be within walking distance.

And good news, the stainless-steel box car will be here as well.

Customers even waited outside for tables to open just to get a last taste of history.

Brady Dale waited outside with his family for the first time in the four years he’s lived in Charlotte. He said he wanted to make sure he had a memory of his own before the move.

“I mean I’ve known about Midnight Diner, I mean you know being in Charlotte I’ve heard obviously people coming here, iconic spot, just never have been here myself so I decided to come tonight and didn’t realize it was the last weekend,” said Dale.

News of the relocation even made it down I-77 South to Columbia — three hairstylists said they made it their mission to stop by here one more time during their weekend getaway.

“Convenience, you know after hours, especially when you’re really hungry and a lot of things are closed down and the food is really good and reasonably priced,” says Badu.

And for them — they plan to make even more memories at the new location.

“Wherever it’s at, that’s where we’re going to be. Exactly, wherever it’s at we’re going to be there. Definitely,” said Nellz and Kerisha.