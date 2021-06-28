Customers fear wave of Charlotte family-owned restaurant closures

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Another Charlotte food staple is closing its doors for good.

“Their hamburgers, their onion rings are the best in the world,” long-customer Brenda Campbell said.

Zack’s Hamburgers has been serving customers since 1975.

“I’d say that I have been coming here probably about 16-18 years,” customer Anthony Fee said.

For breaking news delivered to you, subscribe to FOX 46 Charlotte’s breaking news email list

Monday, hundreds of customers lined around the family-owned restaurant to get a final taste.

“They are just old neighborhood staples,” customer Tim McLoud said. “It’s like losing a childhood friend.”

Two miles up the road, Price’s Chicken Coop shut its doors earlier this month. The announcement prompted lines around the block for three consecutive days.

“It’s just sad institutions between Price and Zack’s and some others that it’s just an unfortunate set of circumstances that would lead these long-time family-owned businesses to close their doors,” President of the region’s Better Business Bureau Tom Bartholomy said.

He said two contributing factors to a family-owned business in Charlotte closing are a lack of workers following the pandemic and record-high property values.

“They are like, ‘OK, I don’t have anybody to pass this business onto even though it is a family business, but I don’t have anybody to pass it on to, and so I am going to cash out and get my retirement,’” Bartholomy said.

“I am worried about the other family businesses. It’s tough. It’s so tough to be a family business,” Debra McLoud said.

Zack’s Hamburgers will be closing Thursday, July 1.