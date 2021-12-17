‘Crucial seconds’ meant the difference between life and death for 17-year-old whose heart stopped at school

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office said they are extremely happy Deputy Baucom was in the perfect place at the right time.

It was a typical day at Piedmont High School in Monroe. Then at a moment’s notice, a quick-thinking school resource officer jumped into action after a teen fell over.

“Was walking through the courtyard at school and collapsed from a medical condition that was cardiovascular-related,” said Lt. James Maye, public information officer with the UCSO.

Matthew Carter, 17, didn’t have a pulse or heartbeat. Deputy Baucom and Union County public school nurse, Tracy Hamilton started CPR, while others ran for the AED machine in the school.

“They administered approximately three rounds of CPR, applied the AED and the AED administered two rounds of defibrillation to the student and at that point, the student began to breathe again,” added Maye.

Carter was transported from Piedmont High school to a local hospital and workers here said they are thankful they were at the right place at the right time because doctors tell them this story could have had a different ending.

“They actually saw him fall and were able to get to him within a second or two,” said Maye as he recounted the event. Crucial seconds meant the difference between life and death. Carter is still recovering, but he was able to visit the school with his parents to thank everyone who saved his life.

“He’s shy, he really didn’t want to say a whole lot,” Maye said. “He said a few words and his main message was just thank you to the people that helped.”