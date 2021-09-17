Crews responding to fire outside of Uptown; N. Tryon closed at 28th Street

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Fire crews are on the scene of a building fire near 28th Street and North Tryon just northeast of Uptown in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

Officials said N. Tryon Street is closed between 27th and 28th streets while firefighters are on scene.

The Charlotte Fire Department is asking people to avoid the area.

FOX 46 Charlotte has a crew on the way to the scene to gather more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.