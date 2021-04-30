At least 6 apartments damaged in large fire in east Charlotte

COUNTDOWN TO THE 2021 NFL DRAFT!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Firefighters battled a large fire at an apartment complex in east Charlotte early Friday morning.

According to the Charlotte Fire Department, crews responded to a blaze at a two-story apartment building on the 4600 block of Coronado Drive.

Heavy fire was showing when firefighters arrived. At least six units were affected by the flames, officials said.

Medic said one person was treated for injuries at the scene.

Officials said they are investigating the cause.

No additional information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.