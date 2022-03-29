CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A child was seriously injured in a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex in east Charlotte Tuesday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire began just before 7 a.m. Tuesday at the Heritage Park Apartments on Snow Lane near E W.T. Harris Blvd and Idlewild Road, officials said.

Fire officials said a child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The blaze was put out within 10 minutes, the Charlotte Fire Department told Queen City News.

Neighbors told Queen City News reporter Savannah Rudicel that they’ve had to call the police on a man who lived in the burned apartment several times, including earlier Tuesday morning.

One neighbor said the man was yelling and threatening him with a knife Tuesday. Police were already at the apartment complex when the fire started.