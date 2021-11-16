Fire destroys Lake Wylie home, no injuries reported

LAKE WYLIE, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Multiple fire agencies battled a major house fire on Summerside Drive in Lake Wylie on Tuesday night.

Video provided to FOX 46 News shows flames pouring out of the roof and the second story of the two-story home. Investigators tell FOX 46 that there were no injuries and the fire was successfully extinguished shortly after 10 p.m.

York County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to direct traffic away. Newport and Bethel Fire Departments also responded to the scene.

Investigators are still working to determine a cause.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to FOX 46 News and FOX46.com for updates.