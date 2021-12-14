Crews battling large two-alarm apartment fire in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Emergency crews are battling a large two-alarm apartment fire Tuesday afternoon in southwest Charlotte, according to the Charlotte Fire Department.

The fire broke out just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 14, in the 7800 block of Kings Ridge Drive.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, they observed smoke and fire coming from the second floor of the two-story apartment building. A second alarm was transmitted about three minutes later.

No word if there are any injuries at this time. The cause and origin of this blaze remain under investigation.

Update Structure Fire; 7800 block of Kings Ridge Dr; 2nd alarm transmitted! https://t.co/p2hfWQZsV5 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) December 14, 2021

