Credit card processing problems reported across NC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Problems with credit card outages are affecting areas up and down the East Coast.

A Visa outage heat map from downdector.com shows hot spots from Boston to Atlanta, and many businesses in North Carolina are being affected as well.

The NC DMV sent out a statement Friday afternoon saying they are unable to process credit card payments due to a statewide computer software problem.

The DMV says the problem was discovered at about 11 a.m. They say the problem was traced to the NCDMV credit card processing vendor.

Visa’s real-time outage map also shows a sharp spike in problem reports beginning at 11 a.m. Friday. Around 2 p.m. nearly 900 payment issues were reported.

The issue has also temporarily affected NCDMV’s vehicle registration renewal online services. Offices are still able to process cash payments for all services.

According to the NC DMV, there is currently no estimate as to when the problem will be corrected.

Problems were also reported at local grocery stores and businesses, a source told FOX 46. Employees said payment processing systems at a Food Lion in Belmont were down for some time, and became operational again around 1:30 p.m.

FOX 46 is working to learn more. Check back for updates on this developing story.