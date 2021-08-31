Creating lapel pins as form of therapeutic art turns into small business, expands outside Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – What originally started as a task to keep his mind busy has turned into a small business for a Charlotte man. Jeremiah Allen makes artisan lapel pins out of his home. He estimates between 80 and 100 have been handmade within the past five years.



Allen operates a small website to keep up with demand, but still uses the process of making the pieces as a form of therapy.



“The greatest gift I have learned in this journey is that you can be flawed, broken even, and still matter,” said Allen.

Inside his two-bedroom apartment in Steele Creek, Allen is literally scratching the surface on a therapeutic form of art. He first discovered his passion for making lapel pins five years ago when he could not find any unique pieces in stores.

“I was dealing with some pretty nasty depression and I was taking some time off and I started kinda tinkering around and it became like an outlet,” said Allen.

Allen is used to using his hands as a writer 40 hours a week, so that means designing lapel pins isn’t his full-time job. Even as a part-timer, Allen believes on average he can have a lapel pin made within 24 hours.

The designs he comes up with you will not find anywhere else. Everything you see on the pins are what he calls “found objects”.

“I will kinda look wherever, hardware stores, craft stores, the internet, whatever,” said Allen.

The internet is also where most of the lapel pins are sold. His website offers free shipping to anywhere in the continental United States.

Lapel pins are small works of art, but they take a lot of effort. The process could one day grow into an even larger business.

“My dream is to make it something big and beautiful. As big and beautiful as I can possibly take it,” said Allen.



Within the past three years, Allen has been able to produce lapel pins for the Kimpton Hotels brand. Right now he is working on a project for them as the hotel is opening a new location in Atlanta.

To get a look at some of the lapel pins, click here.