Crazed fox attacks 3 residents in Union County neighborhood; still on the run

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Neighbors along Medlin and Mullis Roads in Union County are being urged to keep a close eye on their kids and pets.

This comes after a fox bit several people in recent days.

“We cannot confirm if the animal has rabies due to the fox still being at large,” Union County Animal Services told residents in a Facebook post.

On the 4th of July, while Bridger Medlin was setting off fireworks with a group of family and friends, the fox attacked him.

Find out first – Get the latest breaking news from FOX 46 sent straight to your inbox

“The fox came up from behind and he grabbed ahold of my ankle and underneath my foot,” said Medlin, who is now undergoing rabies treatments.

The fox’s actions lead Medlin and others to believe the fox may have been rabid.

“He should have been going the opposite direction of (the fireworks) and he ran right there to them,” Medlin said. “Then he tried to run off and ran in circles. A typical rabid animal trait.”

Medlin runs a farm with horses, dogs and chickens, among other animals. So he’s keeping a close eye on all of them to make sure they don’t get bit.

The day before his encounter with the fox, two of his neighbors, a woman and her daughter, were both attacked by the same fox. All three of them are getting their rabies treatments.

“I’ve lived on a farm for close to 30 years. I knew rabies was dangerous. But I had no idea until they told me in the hospital it’s 100% fatal unless it’s treated,” said Medlin. “So you don’t miss your appointments.”

If the fox is indeed rabid, there’s a chance it may have already passed.

According to American Humane an animal can only survive about five days with rabies.