STATESVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NERWS) — A crash along Interstate-77 south partially closed the highway Friday afternoon near Statesville, NCDOT said.

The accident happened Friday, July 22, near Exit 45, Amity Hill Road. The right lane of I-77 south reopened around 4 p.m.

As of 4 p.m. Friday, about five miles of congestion remain on I-77 south, and four miles of congestion remain on I-77 north.

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling through the area.

No word on what caused the crash at this time.