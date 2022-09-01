(QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Delays were reported Thursday morning following a crash on Interstate-77 southbound near Exit 30 over Lake Norman, according to NCDOT.

The accident happened around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, on I-77 near Griffith Street in Davidson.

NCDOT reported the crash was just prior to Griffith Street and both general purpose lanes were blocked. The Express Lane was narrowed. Two of the three lanes were closed.

The expected impact on traffic was high. The area was expected to reopen around 8:15 a.m.

No word on the extent of injuries at this time.