1 dead in crash involving tractor-trailer on Highway 5 near Rock Hill

CATAWBA, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — One person is dead following an accident involving a tractor-trailer and an SUV that occurred Monday afternoon on Highway 5 just outside of Rock Hill.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. at the intersection with Reservation Road. Investigators say a 65-year-old driver of a 2009 Kia SUV was traveling east on Reservation Road and continued through the intersection when they were struck by a 2001 International tractor-trailer traveling north.

The driver of the Kia SUV died at the scene and was entrapped in the vehicle. The 34-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured in the crash.

The roadway was closed for several hours Monday evening while the investigation continued, with traffic diverted onto Cureton Ferry Road. The identity of the victim was not released pending notification of next of kin from the York County Coroner’s Office.