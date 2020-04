No injuries have been reported after a crane crashed into a building Thursday morning in northeast Charlotte.

The accident happened around 12 p.m. Thursday April 30 at a building located at Atando Avenue and Cornelius Street.

A power pole was also knocked down when the crane crashed into the building. Several cranes were on scene Thursday attempting to upright the one that fell.

Authorities at the scene told FOX 46 it could take several days to remove it from the mud.