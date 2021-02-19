CPCC to resume classes after ransomware attack, hacks on the rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Central Piedmont Community College plans to resume classes as early as Monday as the status of a ransomware attack nearly 10 days remains unclear.

High-tech robbers are breaking into the networks of governments, non-profits, and hospitals. Each time, they are exploiting security vulnerabilities and holding entire systems ransom. CPCC did not respond to FOX 46’s questions about the breach and its impact, which locked computers and students out; school officials wrote online that many details related to the state and federal investigation can’t be shared publicly.

“Ransomware attacks are definitely on the rise,” said cyber security expert Theresa Payton.

Payton is the former White House chief information officer under President George W. Bush and CEO of Fortalice Solutions, a Charlotte-based cyber security consulting firm. She says ransomware attacks are up 500 percent during the pandemic as more people work and go to school remotely.

“It’s going on at such a rapid pace almost everybody in the cyber-criminal syndicate underworld has decided to get in on the action. There’s actually now whole groups where it’s outsourced,” said Payton. “They often don’t get caught and don’t go tot jail so there’s very high incentive and very low risk.”

In an update posted online, the college says there is no evidence that student or employee personal information as accessed or taken. Once thieves get into a network, they can do a lot of damage.

“They can do a lot more than just lock up files,” said Payton. “They can destroy files. They can dump files on the internet that are of sensitive nature.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

So how can you protect yourself? Payton recommends:

Making sure your data is backed up in a separate place.

If you’re a victim, contact the FBI and your computer service provider to see if they have decryption keys.

The website nomoreransom.org has free decryption tools companies can use to help unlock their computers.

“Take this as a lesson to prepare for a ransomware event,” said Payton. “And don’t say, ‘Gosh, I hope it never happens.’ Just plan that it could happen and be ready for it.”