CPCC remains closed Friday due to ‘system-wide computer hack,’ CMPD report says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Central Piedmont Community College will remain closed Friday after shutting down on Thursday due to “system-wide technology interruptions.”

According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report, the incident is being investigated as a fraud, hacking, and “computer invasion.”

The college initially shut down on Thursday, Feb. 11, after email, updates via text, voicemail, and the college’s website all experienced interruptions.

Information Technology Services continues its work to resolve the issues, CPCC said on Friday.

“Most Friday classes are canceled. Some select classes have been notified they will meet on campus. Students who have not been notified should not come to campus. Some students have been able to send emails using their college email accounts; however, faculty and staff email accounts are still off-line, so instructors cannot respond to students via college email. We recognize this outage might impact class assignments and deadlines,” CPCC said.

Instructors will communicate specifics about managing assignments and due dates once the systems are available, CPCC explained.

College events that were scheduled for Friday have been canceled.

“Students and employees should continue to look for updates via text, voicemail, and the Central Piedmont website. Thank you for your patience,” CPCC said on Friday.