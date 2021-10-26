Coyotes coming out more at night, worrying South Charlotte neighbors

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Just in time for Halloween, some South Charlotte residents are hearing chilling howls at night. But it’s not ghosts or goblins that have neighbors worried, it’s coyotes.

“It’s spooky. It’s concerning,” said Marci Raniszeski, who captured a video of a pack of coyotes in her backyard. “I’m glad we have a fence so that our dogs when they go out, are protected.”

Raniszeski says she’s heard and seen coyotes near her home for several years. But the noise has really increased in recent days.

“Right now, it’s getting a little more extreme. We’re having packs of coyotes. They’re very loud and it’s extremely concerning,” Raniszeski said.

According to the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, this time of year you can expect to hear more coyotes. Younger coyotes are leaving their parents and trying to establish a home of their home.

Some of them will travel up to 300 miles away. The good news is they tend to avoid people.

However, if food is around, the state says the coyotes will stay around too.

“Coyotes are opportunists and their typical standoffish behavior toward people can turn indifferent if they regularly get food near where people live and work, especially if they experience few consequences for hanging around,” the state says.

Sarah Pay has spotted the animals in her backyard in South Charlotte. Her grandfather was so concerned about the family’s dog, a Pug named Sushi, that he begged Pay to buy a coyote vest.

It’s a vest that features metal spikes throughout. Sushi, not surprisingly, doesn’t care for the accessory.

“We’re definitely concerned about her with the coyotes. Our yard is not fenced and we’re probably on an acre and a half. It’s all-natural. We can see the coyotes,” Pay said.

State officials urge neighbors to keep an eye on their small pets and bring their food dishes inside.

“Intimidate and scare off any coyotes,” state officials said.

“Throw small objects in their direction, make loud noises, or spray them with a water hose until they retreat and leave the area.”