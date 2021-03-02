COVID vaccinations paving way for seniors to return to normal life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- It’s been a different world for seniors who recently received their COVID-19 vaccines. They’re certainly feeling a little freedom and relief.

After a year of changes and challenges, many of them are happy to be getting back to normal work life—including one local jazz club founder.

“I’ve had to make adjustments in both my personal and business life to accommodate my own health and safety,” said Middle C Jazz Founder Larry Farber.

Middle C Jazz is one of many businesses that closed last March. It’s been slowly reopening a little more with each new phase.

“They’ve now extended our ability at Middle C to serve alcohol until 11 p.m. instead of 9 p.m.,” said Farber. “Which tells me the metrics are trending in the right direction.”

The club has made many adjustments to make sure everyone is safe inside. In addition to being cleaned several times a week, the club took away about two-thirds of its tables to allow for social distancing.

“As we transition back to normal life, there will be new things we continue to implement that are just good ways to keep everybody healthy,” Farber said.

But also the difference now for Larry Farber is that he’s been vaccinated.

“I have both my shots,” he said.

He’s able to get back to moving and grooving to the music at his club a little more now.

“Both personally and business-wise, I can go back to doing things I’ve always loved doing,” he said.

Just this past weekend, there were two sold out shows at the venue as others getting vaccinated are itching to get out.

Seeing things moving in the right direction is certainly music to Farber’s ears.

“It’s just exciting to think that I can soon do the things I enjoy doing again,” he said. “I can’t wait to get back to normal.”