COVID outbreak forces Matthews private school to go virtual days into new school year

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A COVID outbreak shut down the high school portion of the Covenant Day School in Matthews Thursday forcing students to shift to remote learning just days into the new school year.

Fox 46 received a copy of the email sent to parents by school administrators.

The email said that since last Friday, twenty people at Covenant Day High School have tested positive for COVID and eight of those cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

The email said the high school was closed on Thursday so that the school could do contact tracing and wait for the results of other pending COVID tests.

Students could come back Thursday to get materials so that they can begin remote learning Friday.

Mecklenburg County Public Health has received a verbal report of at least eight cases at Covenant Day.

County Health Director Gibbie Harris told Fox 46 there was a retreat last week with middle and high schoolers and that the cases seem to be related to that retreat.

“What people need to understand is just because there was a case in the school, does not mean your child was exposed,” Harris said. “You will hear from either the school or us that your child was exposed if that happens. I know it’s hard not to worry and to think you’re being kept in the dark, but we need to reassure people that we are being very careful about any child case that comes in, making sure that we’re following up fully.”

Harris said Covenant Day chose to go to remote learning on its own.

The Covenant Day Head of School told Fox 46 Thursday that it’s a private school and if he had anything to share publicly, he would reach out.