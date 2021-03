GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, the Eastridge Mall in Gastonia has about 900 doses of the Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen one-dose COVID-19 vaccine available to the public, according to Gaston County Government.

On Wednesday, March 17, North Carolina opened up vaccines to Group 4, including those with high-risk medical conditions.

“Come see us for today’s event, no appointment needed!” organizers said on social media.