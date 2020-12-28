Vaccine rollout begins at long term care facilities in the Carolinas

TEGA CAY, SC (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues, bringing some relief as well as hope to those who have struggled during the pandemic this year. Long term care facilities now have access to the vaccine.



The Executive Director of Wellmore Assisted Living in Tega Cay says about 95% of the residents living there opted in for the COVID-19 vaccine. The vaccine was also made available for more than 100 staff members. People started lining up for the shot first thing in the morning.



“I feel like a new girl, with a new toy. We have been waiting for this for so long,” said resident, Connie Paricio.

The wait for Connie and hundreds of others is finally over. 300 doses of the vaccine were provided to Wellmore courtesy of CVS. The pharmacy did all the work, keeping the vaccine cold and providing nurses.

“It was painless, you don’t feel it. I feel very safe now. I am looking forward to getting my booster so I can see my grandchildren and great grandchildren,” said Paricio.

For Connie Paricio, an in person visit from family members hasn’t happened in 10 months. The facility reopened for a short time, but soon closed again.

“There has been ups and downs for sure. I think feeling the responsibility that every decision that you make, and your team helps you make, is going to impact hundreds of lives,” said Executive Director, David Dunn.

Now, just in time for the new year, there is light at the end of the tunnel. Booster shots have been scheduled for the end of January.

“Today we can start the process of knowing we are taking care of people in a safe way,” said Dunn.



The same representative from CVS Pharmacy will return in late January to help with the booster shots.

