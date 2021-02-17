County leaders, local advocates work to provide safe housing for Tent City residents pushed out of encampment

MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Mecklenburg County officials are working to clear out the homeless encampment known as “Tent City” quickly and carefully before its completely torn to the ground.

Those who have been staying there now have until Friday to get out after a massive rat infestation was discovered. Mecklenburg County Public Health says they’re doing it because the encampment presents an imminent hazard.

The county says after receiving a complaint regarding the potential health issues back in mid-January, they began working to clean up the site. But they say over the last two weeks, conditions have worsened significantly, and the growing rodent infestation was identified late last week.

“Rodents may transmit disease to humans through direct contact as well as through exposure to a rodent’s feces or urine. The current living environment of the encampment is neither safe nor healthy,” the city said in a statement Wednesday.

Video posted to Twitter Tuesday by Queen City Nerve showed about a dozen rats go scurrying out from underneath a blue tarp back in January as it’s lifted up.

This video of rats scattering from underneath a tarp at the encampment was just shared with me by a source. This video was taken in January '21.

FOX 46 spoke with county commissioners who say many in the community are missing the mark and that the only reason they are forcing these people out so quickly is to prevent dangerous health risks from spreading among residents.

“People need to understand the hazard are not people, they’re not the residents living in Tent City, the hazard are the rodents, and that’s where our focus is,” Commissioner At-Large Leigh Altman said.

Residents of Tent City are angry and frustrated because they’re getting kicked out of the place they’ve been calling home for about a year now.

Altman says they are trying to get these residents evacuated in the most humane way possible, for example rather than sending out police they have sent out social workers to advise residents where they can go.

FOX 46 spoke with a man who lives at the encampment. He told us he doesn’t blame the county, but he says he feels some of the non-profits that have come out have only been out for a photo op instead of really helping people.

“People that come out here, it’s been one of those things, it’s been like publicity. When I look at [it], I understand what the county’s doing. I would put that on the people that’s been coming out here since April and ask them, ‘What have you done other than food?’” resident Cortez Gilbert said. “Have you built a relationship with people? Have you tried to figure out what’s going on with them? Do you know their first and last name?”

According to the county, staff and community partners are working on-site to help the more than 150 residents of the encampment learn about their options for shelter.

Officials say shelters have made space for nearly 50 individuals, with dozens more men accessing Roof Above’s winter shelter each night. They say they’re also working with community partners to expand capacity and have rented out their 6th Hotel, paid for with FEMA money, for Tent City residents.

Joel Seagel says he’s been trying to help people in Tent City.

“I did go to one of the overflow shelters, it’s a petri dish for COVID-19. You don’t put people from a tent to a shelter during a pandemic, it’s immoral and it’s reprehensible actually.”

“The city and the county have got to get together with experts who understand housing, whether it’s put people in hotels, at the convention center, putting people in stadiums but get them out of the cold now but do not put them in shelters,” Seagel said.

Commissioners say free CATS transportation, meals, laundry, and security services will be provided as well.

FOX 46 did not see any police at the site Wednesday. We’ll continue to follow this story as it develops.