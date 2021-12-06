County commissioners and CMS board divided on funding and student outcomes

CHARLOTTE (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Mecklenburg County Commissioners and CMS Board of Education Members hashed out frustrations in a joint meeting Monday night. It all stems from a controversy, surrounding funding and student outcomes, which dates back months ago.

Despite disagreeing on plenty of issues, both boards were able to agree on some during the meeting. An outside mediator posed questions and helped guide the board members to some form of agreement on how they handle business.

“Let’s talk about the three things that got consensus and three things that didn’t: not expecting half a billion dollars will no questions asked? That got consensus. Not, you know, providing necessary, accepting necessary feedback without defensiveness? That got consensus. You know, recognizing who co equals? That got consensus. What did not get consensus was: people want to rehash the old stuff, people want to have negative comments on social media, and people want to impugn each other’s character. This does not excite me in terms of what’s possible for your students,” the mediator said.

Both boards agreed they wanted to start meeting more consistently, and not just when the time for budgeting comes around. They tossed around the idea of meeting quarterly to discuss current student outcomes, but some members felt that was too frequent.