Coroner to release brain test results of NFL player accused of killing 6 in York County mass shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The York County Coroner is set to release test results Tuesday for degenerative brain disease in former NFL player Phillip Adams who is accused of shooting six people to death at a home near Rock Hill before killing himself in April.

On April 7, authorities said Adams killed Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, their two grandchildren, Adah Lesslie, 9, and Noah Lesslie, 5, at Dr. Lesslie’s home on Marshal Road.

Two HVAC contractors working outside of the Lesslie home, James Lewis, 38, and Robert Shook, 38, were also shot by Adams, investigators said. Lewis died on the scene.

Shook was taken to the hospital in critical condition before he died from his injuries. His family told FOX 46 he was shot at least six times.

Days after the shooting, the York County Coroner’s Office said Adams’ brain would be studied for CTE, a degenerative brain disease linked to violent mood swings and cognitive decline, including dementia.

During his NFL career, Adams suffered at least two concussions over the course of three games in 2012. Researchers at Boston University reportedly worked with the York County Coroner’s office to see if Adams had any brain damage.

“Routine forensic autopsies do not identify [C]hronic [T]raumatic [E]ncephalopathy (CTE),” said York County Coroner Sabrina Gast said in April. “We have contacted Boston University and they will be working with us to conduct a brain study to identify if Mr. Adams had CTE.”

A neighbor who has known Adams for more than 30 years, described him as a “great guy” and said there were no warning signs. Adams’ sister told USA Today that his mental health had degraded “fast and terribly bad” and he was fighting a disability claim with the NFL.

The results of the test on Adams’ brain are expected to be released at 10 a.m. Tuesday. FOX 46 Charlotte will carry the news conference live online.