Coroner IDs skydiver killed in Chester County accident as 73-year-old man

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Chester County Coroner’s Office has identified an experienced skydiver who died over the weekend during an incident near Skydive Carolina.

The skydiver has been identified as Carl Henry Smith, 73, of Landrum, South Carolina.

According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, Smith landed near James F Wherry Road and Darby Road nearly half a mile from Skydive Carolina around 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25.

It is unclear at this time if Smith suffered a medical issue, or if this was an accident. The Coroner’s Office tells FOX 46 an autopsy is being conducted Monday, Sept. 27.

“The incident is under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available,” Chester County Sheriff’s Office public information officer Grant Suskin told FOX 46.

According to the United States Parachute Association, “the vast majority of skydiving accidents are a result of simple human error. Most accidents are from an experienced skydiver who is pushing the limits, makes an error in judgement while landing a perfectly functioning parachute.”