Cornelius residents express mixed opinions on proposed Olde Meck Brewery being built

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Dozens of Cornelius residents showed up to Tuesday’s Town Board Meeting to express their opinions on two adjacent developments off Zion Avenue.

Together, the Greenway Gartens and Caroline projects include a new Olde Mecklenburg Brewery location, 650 apartment units (180 of which are designated as senior living), 14 townhomes, and up to 10,000 square feet of indoor event space.

“The board has deliberated this more than any other project that I’m aware of,” said Cornelius Mayor Woody Washam.

Todd Wolfram owns Pita Pit’s Antiquity location just steps away from the proposed project sites. He is excited about what the projects could mean for his business and neighborhood.

“I bought into what this was always intended to be: a walkable, work-live community,” he said.

But others, like Antiquity resident Carol McKinnell, believe Cornelius’ road infrastructure can’t handle the thousands of people the new developments would bring.

“We don’t mind development and moving forward with our little town, because it’s a little gold mine. But we do mind the traffic and the lack of infrastructure that has been put into this project,” she said.

The developers of Greenway Gartens and Caroline, Northwood Ravin and Proffitt Dixon respectively, agreed to fund and build a new public road the runs through their developments. It would connect South Street to Catawba Avenue. McKinnell doesn’t feel as though the new road will be enough to ease the congestion, but Wolfram says he’s willing to sacrifice a little traffic for new retail opportunities.

“Nobody wants congestion. That’s just a fact of life. The reality is that the retail is not coming without the people,” said Wolfram.

Tuesday’s Board Meeting began at 5 p.m. The board is expected to vote on the projects following a public hearing session.