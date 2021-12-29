Cornelius Police officer dies in off-duty medical event

CORNEILUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) — Corneilus Police officer Joshua Murray died Wednesday morning off-duty after having a medical episode.
“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Murray. Rest easy, we have the watch from here,” the Police Department said in a statement.