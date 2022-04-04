CORNELIUS, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A Cornelius man won a $2 million lottery prize when he took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket, according to the NC Education Lottery.

Lottery officials said Neal Badolato bought his winning Diamond Dazzler ticket from the Harris Teeter on Catawba Avenue in Cornelius.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh Friday, taking home a lump sum of $852,126 after state and federal taxes were withheld.

The NC Education Lottery said two more $2 million Diamond Dazzler prizes remain to be claimed.