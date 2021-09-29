‘Convenient for me.’ Shuttered grocery stores creating a food desert

GASTONIA, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Save A Lot on Franklin Avenue in West Gastonia will close its doors for good on Saturday, October 2.

The store is the only nearby grocery shop within a 2 mile radius of homes in that area.

Fox 46 spoke with people who live nearby and they’re concerned they won’t have many food options.

The pastor of the Mount Zion Restoration Church, Pastor Rodney Freedman, has stepped up for the residents in the area.

He says the church will fill in the gaps with a ministry called Bountiful Blessings.

They’ll offer healthy food choices to the community every Thursday beginning at 8am.

“We don’t need no qualifications… all we ask you to do is come get in line. We’ve been doing this since March 2020 and we’ve fed over 250,000 people,” said Pastor Freedman.

People like Theresa Adams who have shopped at the store for quite some time say it’s been hard hearing about the closure, but she’s glad Bountiful Blessings is stepping up.

“I hate that they’re closing because it’s convenient for the old people to come here. It’s convenient for me to come here,” said Adams.

There’s also been a rumor that the store is closing to provide parking for the Honey Hunter’s baseball field.

That’s not true, according to the City of Gastonia.

Full statement:

“The store closure was neither the city’s decision nor the Honey Hunters Baseball Team. We have communicated to the public that there is approximately 2,000 or more public parking spaces near the ballpark where fans can park. Also, the team has an arrangement with the church directly across the street from the ballpark for fans to park there,” Mary Elliott, Director of Communications.“