Controversial confederate ‘Fame’ statue finds new home in Salisbury cemetery

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A controversial confederate monument that was removed from downtown Salisbury about a year ago will be placed at its new home Friday morning, city officials said.

The City of Salisbury said the “Fame” statue will be placed on its base in the Old Lutheran Cemetery.

Last year, city leaders removed the statue from downtown Salisbury where it had sat for a century before voting unanimously to move it to the local cemetery.

For some, the monument ‘Fame’ has a painful historical meaning, while others believe it honors Confederate soldiers.

The statue is set to be placed in the cemetery at 9 a.m. Friday morning.